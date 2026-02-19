Jutta Leerdam Shows Off Imperfect Photo of Herself That Defined Olympics

It was a nearly perfect Olympics for Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands, winning a gold medal in the 1000m speed skating event, and narrowly missing another gold for a silver in the 500m. The Dutch superstar and fiancée of Jake Paul looked back at her Olympics through one imperfect photo.

The 27-year-old speed skater with model looks won her first gold medal after taking silver in the 2022 Beijing Games, and even brought the influencer and boxer Paul to tears with her performance.

RELATED: Jutta Leerdam’s Viral Fit Moment After Olympic Gold Could Earn Her Crazy Amount

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

She’d been seen celerbating in Italy with Paul before heading back home aboard his private jet.

RELATED: Jutta Leerdam Loves Jake Paul’s Sweet Valentine’s Day Gesture At Olympics

The Games weren’t all perfect for Leerdam who was under media scrutiny for her private jet flex on the way to Milan, and then for skipping the Opening Ceremony while posting in bed.

She even made the curious choice to wear makeup that ran on her face during her gold medal skate.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Leerdam’s powerful message

All that doesn’t matter to Leerdam as she posted an emotional message after reflecting on her time at the Winter Olympics.

“For me, this picture captured everything my Olympics stood for. This moment proves you don’t have to become less of yourself to achieve something great, that your looks don’t define you as a person or as an athlete, and that if you work hard and stay determined, it will all come together. It’s so ironic because my winged eyeliner and makeup are something I’ve been judged for during my whole career, when all it ever did was give me confidence and make me feel feminine and powerful. The pressure I’ve felt, the judgment I’ve dealt with around so many things, and the hard work I’ve been putting in for so many years all came together in this moment. I never felt the need to prove anything—I did this for me, my younger self, my family, and for all women who don’t want to be put in a box and just want to be their authentic selves. A reminder that you can be soft and strong, disciplined and feminine, all at once. Never let anyone dim your light. ✨ Love love love 🤍”

RELATED: Jutta Leerdam’s Sister Merel Turns Heads With Black Fit in Italy at Olympics

And her imperfect photo that is perfect

She then posted the viral shot of her celebrating as the eyeliner ran down her cheek.

Well said.

With the Games behind her, Leerdam and Paul can now focus on their wedding.

Jake and Jutta’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex