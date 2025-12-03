Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry, LSU bf Whit Weeks flaunt baller NYC trip awkwardly
Landry Kiffin wasn’t in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, long, jetting off with boyfriend and LSU Tigers star boyfriend Whit Weeks to New York City after dad Lane Kiffin’s press conference introducing him as the new head coach there.
After Lane decided to leave the Ole Miss Rebels this time — Landry was the one who convinced him to stay in 2022 — he brought his 20-year-old daughter along with son Knox, 16, and reconciled wife Layla Kiffin with him where mom and daughter stunned in their fits at the press conference.
Landry had already been spending a lot of time at LSU watching Weeks’ games rocking custom Tigers fits like the one below. The two caused a stir earlier this season when they hard launched their relationship the week the linebacker was playing Lane’s Ole Miss team.
The same night after dad was officially announced as Weeks’ new coach, Landry escaped to the Big Apple with her boyfriend, posting from the hotel room.
Then from the New York Rangers game.
She also posted on TikTok doing her favorite thing with Weeks: shopping.
He was at least a good sport trying on clothes.
And carrying her bags:
Landry would of course try on a bunch herself, including some LSU yellow for her new workout fit.
While Landry took a shot at angry Ole Miss fans after dad’s decision, and Weeks was pretty classless with his taunting post, the two seem very happy to embrace the Rebels villain role flaunting this baller trip.
Did they use Lane’s new insane perks with a private jet to NYC, too?
