Livvy Dunne hypes LSU's SEC road opener with stunning action shot
Livvy Dunne and the No. 2 LSU gymnastics team hit the road for Fayetteville for a dual meet against the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday night. It marks the Tigers' first SEC road meet of the year.
After enjoying a snow day in Baton Rouge and bundling up to bus it on over to the airport, the Tigers have touched down and now looking forward to showcasing their skills on the mat inside Bud Walton Arena.
The meet will go down at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
MORE: Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard for Florida meet
Ahead of tonight's SEC showdown, Livvy took to social media to hype up the meet with a stunning action shot after nailing a final pass on her stellar floor routine.
In LSU's SEC opener against Florida last week at the PMAC, Livvy came up big with a 9.875 score in her floor routine which helped the Tigers earn a victory.
MORE: Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training
She'll aim to continue her momentum if she gets the call on Friday night.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.
Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
We'll see if they can keep the winning streak alive against the Razorbacks in primetime.
