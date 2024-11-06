Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free, shows off freckles in sun-filled bikini day
Livvy Dunne doesn’t need to go glam to look incredible.
While the fifth-year LSU gymnastics star is training hard without the glam, she’s also enjoying herself with some fun on TikTok with an incredible “freeze” pose, wearing some naughty Christmas pajamas, and showing off a seductive superhero Halloween costume.
The 22-year-old Dunne can also just be herself while at the beach with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes flaunting her bikini body, or like her latest post going makeup-free in a bikini for the world to see all her natural freckles on her face.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne surprises mom with unreal beach house birthday present
Makeup or not, she still looks stunning.
Dunne herself says she feels old in a recent post showing what she looked like as a freshman at LSU in 2020 vs. her super senior year now in an amazing transformation.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s ex-teammate Elena Arenas’ super naughty ‘Gossip Girl’ fit
When she’s not sunbathing or influencing, Dunne is back in the gym as the Lady Tigers are trying to repeat as national champions.
She will join teammates like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the national title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
It’s great to see her relaxing and looking like she doesn’t have a care in the world — she’s earned it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye