Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz disses Eagles fans with sore-loser 5-word dig
Livvy Dunne and sister Julz Dunne had an epic time during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. All except for the fact they were rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The LSU gymnast headed out in the Big Easy the day after the defending champion Lady Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide where Livvy slayed a sparkly purple and black leotard. While in New Orleans, Livvy sizzled in a Daisy Dukes and knee-high boots fit and broke search engines with her picture posing with viral ring girl Sydney Thomas at a party.
RELATED: LSU’s Livvy Dunne gets ultimate shout out from Alabama fan in candid selfie
On Sunday for Super Bowl LIX, Dunne rocked a Chiefs red crop top, while sister Julz went with the black top and red pants. They had a good time in the suite, except for when Taylor Swift got booed and Livvy took to TikTok to react, and when the Chiefs got dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles.
After the game, Julz took a video of Eagles fans celebrating and posted a diss on Snapchat. Julz, 24, said, “Good day for annoying ppl 🙄.”
RELATED: Tiny Livvy Dunne towers over fellow 5-foot-2 gymnast Aly Raisman in adorable photo
Eagles fans certainly enjoyed winning the franchise’s second Super Bowl and defeating the two-time defending champions while doing so. They took over Bourbon Street all week and got their moment on game day.
Sorry Julz, it wasn’t the Chiefs day. She can now go back to rooting for LSU and upstaging Livvy with epic celebration photos.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl