Livvy Dunne, sister Julz have uncanny resemblance in close-up selfie
Livvy Dunne made sure her sister Julz Dunne had an epic 24th birthday she won’t ever forget.
The LSU gymnast and her older sister are super close. Julz helps run Livvy’s social media empire and attends her meets while wearing stunning fits like her gold Tiger cowgirl look. She even upstaged Livvy recently with a must-see, crazy celebration photo.
Livvy, 22, loves her sister so much she even surprised her with Julz’s “dream car” for an early birthday gift.
The two would glam up for a night out in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Nobu restaurant where Julz wowed in her black minidress, while Livvy stunned in an all-black bodysuit and jeans. They then took a sideways selfie together where the resemblance between the two is uncanny.
While Julz has the darker hair, they certainly look alike and you can tell they are sisters.
The two spend a lot of time together as seen through social media on the holidays, and Julz’s impromptu dinner night photo catching Livvy in a candid moment.
They also look like they had an amazing night out filled with sushi and drinks. It’s Super Bowl LIX week as well in New Orleans, so no doubt the French Quarter was lit.
Livvy and possibly Julz, who also graduated from LSU, are headed to Alabama on Friday for the Lady Tigers meet vs. the Crimson Tide. At last the sisters got to spend an unforgettable birthday together beforehand.
