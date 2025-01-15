Livvy Dunne shares hilarious drink order in her luxury ride at local LSU spot
Livvy Dunne is LSU royalty at this point and she’s feeling the love in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and beyond.
The viral Lady Tigers gymnast is coming off two career performances including last weekend’s quad event where she scored a super-high score on the floor after an sick double backflip maneuver that boyfriend Paul Skenes perfectly captured.
The fans certainly love her as well. A viral video surfaced that Dunne shared of two adorable girls in the ultimate “cuteness” moment watching her perform and mimicking her. She also recently had a fan leave her an adorable note while she slept on a plane flight.
Dunne took to her 2.3 million followers on Snapchat to post her hilarious personal message a local nutritional beverage establishment wrote for her while she drove around in her luxury BMW she revealed was her first big splurge. Simply, “Get It Dunne” was on her cup.
She certainly is getting it “Dunne” in 2025 in her final season after the first two meets. She’s also clearly enjoying it as this trio hug photo selfie with her teammates shows.
Livvy and the Lady Tigers will look to get it “Dunne” on Friday, January 17, in a huge SEC showdown with Trinity Thomas and the Florida Gators.
