Mavericks fans protest Luka Doncic-Lakers trade outside of American Airlines Center

Dallas fans took out their frustrations in Victory Plaza.

Austin Veazey

Feb 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans walk to the arena with a coffin during a mock funeral before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center to protest the trade of Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans walk to the arena with a coffin during a mock funeral before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center to protest the trade of Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most appalling trades in NBA history by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package including Anthony Davis. No one had any warning about this; Doncic never asked for the trade, Jason Kidd didn't know about it until the last minute, there were never any leaks about the Mavericks possibly shopping Doncic, and the fans believed the initial report was fake or a hack.

But unfortunately for Dallas fans, the trade was real, and Doncic would be headed to the Lakers. The city of Dallas welcomed Doncic with open arms from the moment he was acquired, seeing him as the heir to Dirk Nowitzki's throne in Dallas. So when news of this trade broke, fans started to flood PNC Plaza in protest.

Dallas Mavericks fans leave notes and memorabilia to protest the trade of Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers
Dallas Mavericks fans leave notes and memorabilia at American Airlines Center to protest the trade of Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The fans did not hold back, with signs ranging from "Nico is Corrupt!!!," "Luka, Take us with you!", and "INVESTIGATE NICO [Harrison] INVESTIGATE ADELSON [the new owners] INVESTIGATE SILVER [NBA Commissioner]." Some people even chanted, "SELL THE TEAM!"

The American Airlines Center was hosting the Dallas Stars for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets while this was happening.

Here's a look at more pictures and videos from near the statue of Dirk Nowitzki outside of the arena, including bringing a coffin with a picture of the Mavericks logo on it. Dallas fans showed some creativity in their despair.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024.

