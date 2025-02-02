Luka Doncic sends heartbreaking farewell to Mavericks fans after wild Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks and General Manager Nico Harrison made the most outrageous trade in NBA history on Saturday night/Sunday morning, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package including Anthony Davis. No one believed the trade when it was first announced, and everybody has continued to be surprised by it.
Doncic himself was among those stunned by the trade. He never asked out, he loved the city of Dallas, and he wanted to be with the Mavericks his entire career. Unfortunately, Nico Harrison saw it differently.
On Saturday afternoon, almost directly after the Mavericks lost by 43 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Doncic posted a heartfelt message on Twitter/X.
"Dear Dallas
Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.
In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.
To all the organizations I've worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.
Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
-Luka"
Doncic is just as heartbroken as almost every Mavericks fan is. There was a vocal minority that believed he was holding the team back, but he carried a bad Dallas roster to the 2022 Western Conference, then brought a completely different Mavs roster to the NBA Finals in 2024. Many thought he'd bring Dallas a championship before too long, but now he's a Laker, and Anthony Davis is a Maverick.
