LeBron James pens profanity-laced Savannah love note after stunning Luka Doncic trade

The Los Angeles Lakers legend posts a profanity-laced romantic note to his wife. The timing comes less than 24 hours after the shocking Luka Doncic trade.

Matthew Graham

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and son Bryce sit courtside at the McDonald's All American game.
Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and son Bryce sit courtside at the McDonald's All American game. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
LeBron James and his wife Savannah celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 14.

So the timing seemed a bit odd given it's Feb. 2, especially given the the NBA world was blown up when the news broke late last night that the Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, 40, reportedly found out about the blockbuster deal when he was having dinner with his family after a fantastic game at Madison Square Garden in a 128-112 win against the New York Knicks.

LeBron James, Savannah James
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After giving his flowers to his now former teammate Anthony Davis, LeBron turned his attention towards Savannah, 38, in an Instagram carousel post.

"The thing about it is, is that we just grew even stronger and tighter together!!," LeBron wrote. "👸🏾 & 🤴🏾 . This ♾️ s**t can’t be f**ked with! Love you my Queen! Ruler of the Kingdom 🏰🤎😉😘" He then had photos of them adorably kissing courtside.

LeBron James, Savannah James
LeBron James/Instagram

The mother of their three children (Bronny, 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10), Mrs. James has always been by LeBron's side, so maybe the NBA's all-time leading scorer just wanted to let her know how much he loves her.

Savannah James, LeBron James, Bronny James
IMAGO / Future Image

But it feels like some marketing nuance to get the spotlight back on LeBron with the new kid, only 25 and already a five-time All-NBA First Team star, arrives to compete for the LA spotlight, especially with the controversial Bronny first-round selection and situation with the Lakers.

Whatever the case, it'll be entertaining to watch how it all plays out between LeBron and Luka.

Savannah James, LeBron James
David Richard-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
