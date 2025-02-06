REPORT: Surprising Team Arises as a Possibility for Kupp
Los Angeles Rams veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently announced that the team has informed him of their plans to trade him.
This has sparked many suggestions of where the Rams should send Kupp.
What seems to be universally agreed upon, even if unsaid, is that the Rams will likely try to send Kupp to a contender after eight seasons with the Rams, which includes a Super Bowl victor and Super Bowl MVP honors for Kupp.
Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com suggested the Rams trade Kupp to the Cincinnati Bengals, pairing him with QB Joe Burrow.
"If you can't beat him … acquire him? Bengals fans might flinch at trading for Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI MVP who, along with Aaron Donald, sent Cincy home without a Lombardi three seasons ago,” Bergman said.
“But with Tee Higgins possibly out the door and 2024 third-rounder Jermaine Burton already on the roster bubble, the Bengals are in need of a sure-handed WR to pair with Ja'Marr Chase and hold things down for Joe Burrow. Higgins played on a $21.8 million tag in 2024 and would be owed over $25 million if tagged again in 2025. Barring an extension for Higgins that lowers that number (unlikely), Kupp is a cheaper option with less long-term upside but comparable production and availability in the immediate future."
Marc Ross of NFL.com believes the Rams should consider sending Kupp to the Ravens, pairing him with one of the best quarterbacks in the league who also needs help at the wide receiver position.
“The Baltimore Ravens have a history of bringing in big-name stars who are on the back end of their careers (SEE: Steve Smith Sr. and DeSean Jackson),” Ross said.
“Kupp would join the Ravens offense as the third or fourth receiving option -- behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman -- which is ideal at Kupp's age," Ross said. "Lamar Jackson would greatly benefit from having a sure-handed Kupp in the middle of the field. Kupp's salary could make it hard for Baltimore to acquire him, but I love the on-field fit.
Jeffri Chadiha named the Washington Commanders a darkhorse team that could trade for Kupp. However, the Commanders' being in the NFC could deter the Rams from making a deal.
"The Washington Commanders struck gold with Jayden Daniels in Year 1,"
Chadiha said. "Now it’s time to keep giving him weapons to put this team in position to make another run at the NFC championship. Terry McLaurin is a great talent at receiver. Washington needs more than that for this offense to keep evolving.
"The Commanders are projected to have a ton of cap space, so they can handle Kupp’s contract. They also have the understanding that the team that beat them in the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles, resides with them in the NFC East. It won’t be easy for the Commanders to again go as far as they did in 2024, but adding Kupp will make that goal much more attainable."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE