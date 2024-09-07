Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's NBA Offseason Workout With Paige Bueckers Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown connected with two UConn stars

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during warm-up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
/ John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has had a busy NBA offseason. Winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Curry followed his incredible performance by signing a one-year, $62.6M contract extension with Golden State.

Now preparing for his 16th NBA season, Curry hopes to lead Golden State back to the NBA Playoffs after a Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings last season.

Known for his intense workouts, Curry is one of the NBA’s hardest workers off the court. Recently linking up with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and UConn Huskies guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, Curry participated in a workout with the three players.

Bueckers is one of the best players in all of college basketball. Averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on incredible 53/42/82 splits last season, Bueckers received several honors for her play during the regular season and NCAA Tournament.

Here were some of Bueckers’ accolades last season:

  • Big East Tournament MVP
  • NCAA All-Tournament
  • All-Big East Tournament
  • Wooden Award - Preseason, Midseason, and Late Season
  • Big East Player of the Year

Two very different players, Curry and Brown can share a lot of knowledge with the 22-year-old Bueckers as she prepares for her eventual WNBA career. The workout she and Fudd had with Curry and Brown went viral on social media, as several major accounts shared the footage that was initially posted by the 2024 Finals MVP Instagram.

Joey Linn

