Russell Wilson’s touching Kobe Bryant, Gigi tribute on five-year death anniversary
Five years ago on January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant left this world too soon. On Sunday, tributes and touching messages like Russell Wilson’s poured in.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his wife Ciara are good friends with the Bryant family. Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant celebrated “brother” Wilson birthday in wacky fit, then sent him not only some Grinch cleats in an elite box, but some Kobe Christmas editions as well. Ciara and Russell also wished Kobe’s daughter Bianka and most recently Natalia the sweetest happy birthday wishes.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
On what is no doubt an extremely painful day for the Bryants as they remember not only Kobe but Gigi, Wilson gave some healing words of scripture for them and posted a touching picture.
RELATED: Heartbreaking pic of Kobe Bryant, Gianna five years ago at last NBA game together
There’s not much more to be said; the picture really says it all.
Ciara then posted her own heartwarming tribute.
Kobe left behind Vanessa, 42, Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. The have remained so strong throughout it all and grown up so much over the course of the five years.
No doubt Kobe and Gigi are smiling down seeing the family they have become. Out heartfelt condolences to the entire Bryant family on this super tough anniversary of their beloved Kobe and Gigi.
