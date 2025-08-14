Browns HC Explains How Team Will Handle Shedeur Sanders's Injury
After a pretty impressive preseason game start on Saturday, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique strain during Wednesday's practice. It's unlikely he'll compete in this weekend's preseason game vs. the Eagles.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Thursday on how the team plans to handle Sanders's injury moving forward. Sanders is still considered "day-to-day" when it comes to the strain, and it sounds like the Browns are being cautious when contemplating his return.
“Yeah, felt it early, I think warming up and then felt it throughout individual [drills], so took a look at it,” Stefanski said. “If it’s a right guard, you can play through that. When it’s a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So, unfortunately, going to put him down for a little bit here. We’ll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds. But, want to be smart because he’s a thrower—you can’t push that thing.”
Stefanski was then asked how Sanders's injury impacts the team's quarterback depth chart, if at all. Right now, both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are dealing with hamstring injuries that have limited them as well. Sanders was supposed to start this weekend if these two quarterbacks were still not ready to return from their respective injuries.
However, even after Sanders's debut that saw him complete 14 of 23 passes for two touchdowns, Sanders was listed fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart this week. With him now being out of practice with an injury, there's a good chance he won't move up on that list any time soon.