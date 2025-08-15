Joe Flacco May Have Browns' Starting Quarterback Job Locked Down
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition has been one of the most prominent stories in training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The narrative began when the team selected two different gunslingers in the draft: the Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel in the third round and former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders with the 144th-overall pick. That was on top of signing Joe Flacco and trading for Kenny Pickett to potentially take over the injured Deshaun Watson.
It's an ongoing battle in Cleveland, with new developments constantly coming out of practices and preseason. Shedeur Sanders got the start in their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, with Flacco resting and Pickett and Gabriel sidelined with hamstring injuries. He impressed in the opportunity, finishing with 14-of-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately, he was unable to build on that performance, as he strained his shoulder in practice before preseason Week 2. That gives Dillon Gabriel a chance to match Sanders' outing, as the presumed starter against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it seems like the two rookies are simply competing to be the primary backup, as the Browns may have already chosen their starter for season kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Flacco was always the clear choice for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback
Even with the Cleveland Browns bringing in three other candidates to compete for their starting quarterback spot, it was assumed that Joe Flacco was the favorite for the job. After all, he has by far the most NFL experience of the group, coming into his 18th year, already played under Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, and won a Super Bowl before with the Baltimore Ravens.
It may have always been Flacco's job to lose, and so far, he hasn't done anything in training camp to warrant a demotion. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr believes that the Browns have already found their Week 1 starter, after watching Flacco against the Philadelphia Eagles defense in Day 2 of the teams' joint practices:
"At the end of the 11-on-11s, Flacco threw a nice touch pass to David Njoku for the touchdown -- as Njoku beat Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell on the out route with safety Reed Blankenship also trailing the tight end. Flacco put his hands up as he threw the pass to Njoku, knowing the play was going for six. Njoku celebrated in style with his teammates.
That wasn't the only touchdown Flacco threw in the final 11-on-11 session. He threw a quick pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as running back Dylan Sampson was awkwardly trailing behind him. Fannin flipped the pass to Sampson for the score, fooling the Eagles defense. Flacco ended his day with a touchdown pass to Jamari Thrash for a touchdown, giving him three touchdowns on his final six passes.
This quarterback job is clearly Flacco's to lose. He should be starting in Week 1."
Ultimately, it may not matter what Dillon Gabriel can do in his start against the Eagles. What he, Shedeur Sanders, and Kenny Pickett do throughout the rest of training camp and preseason could prove to be inconsequential. There's a reason that Flacco rested against the Carolina Panthers and will be sidelined again against Philadelphia.
The Browns know what they have in Flacco: an experienced veteran who can run an NFL offense with a steady hand. He might not be the most inspired choice, but he'll be the most ready for Week 1. If Sanders or Gabriel can continue to progress, they could claim the QB1 spot at some point during the 2025 season. It just won't be against the Cincinnati Bengals to begin their campaign.