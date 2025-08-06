Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Receives Eye-Catching Update
It has been an uphill battle for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who fell all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft back in April and is now competing with three other signal-callers for the Browns' starting job heading into 2025.
Sanders is clearly last on Cleveland's depth chart right now, and there have been strong indications that he almost certainly has no chance to open the regular season under center. However, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has provided a very intriguing update on Sanders.
“The injuries sort of create a scenario where they’ll get an extended look at Shedeur," Breer said on 92.3 the Fan. "He’s still behind. He’s caught up some. I would put the chance that he’s starting the season opener as microscopic, but if he looks good, maybe he earns some more reps in 11-on-11 work in camp. That’s really how it’s going to happen."
Both Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel are currently nursing injuries, which could open the door a bit for Sanders heading into the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.
"I think any chance he has at starting any point this year is going to have to be a step-by-step process, and the first step is showing he can run the offense," Breer added.
Do the Browns view Shedeur Sanders as a franchise quarterback?
Does Cleveland actually view Sanders as a potential long-term solution at quarterback, though? That's the million-dollar question.
The fact that the Browns drafted Gabriel two rounds before Sanders — and have Gabriel ahead of him on the depth chart — is not exactly a great sign for the Colorado Buffaloes product, but at the same time, if Sanders looks impressive during in-game action, it could cause Cleveland to start thinking differently.
Very few would doubt that Sanders is the superior talent to Gabriel, but the reason some like Gabriel better is because of his intangibles, which some feel Sanders lacks.
The Browns may also view neither rookie as their answer under center and may be looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft, which is likely going to be loaded with quarterback talent. Like Arch Manning, for example.
Cleveland went just 3-14 in 2024 and did not exactly make a whole lot of improvement this offseason, so it stands to reason that the Browns will probably have a very high draft pick again next April.
