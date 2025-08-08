5 Players With the Most to Gain In Browns' First Preseason Game
The Cleveland Browns preseason journey begins in Carolina on Friday night. After participating in a joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that the team's preseason opener will be about getting reps for younger guys.
That includes rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to start the game, with Joe Flacco getting the night off, and Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett each dealing with hamstring issues.
The preseason can serve as a golden opportunity for so many players to make a name for themselves. Here are five with the most to gain from the Browns' first preseason game:
1) Shedeur Sanders, QB
Not really a surprise here. No player has more to gain from a great preseason performance on Friday than Sanders. Much has been made of the fact that the polarizing rookie hasn't taken any reps with the first team during training camp. That won't change against the Panthers, as he is expected to start, but he'll be surrounded mostly by second-teamers.
Regardless, it's a massive opportunity for the fifth-round pick to show what he can do in a game setting, particularly against an opposing team's first-string defense. If he plays well, he could certainly force Stefanski and company to give him more opportunities at practice.
2) Jamari Thrash, WR
It's been a productive camp so far for Thrash, who has taken some serious strides since his rookie season in 2024. Catching the football was an issue last year, but at training camp, Thrash has looked as sure-handed as anyone.
In an inexperienced wide receiver room, Thrash's leap has been a positive sign for Cleveland. The question now is, can he carry it over from the practice field to a game-like setting? The Browns certainly hope so, and if he does, it could go a long way in cementing him as the team's top option in the slot.
3) Dylan Sampson, RB
Naturally, many eyes will be on the Browns rookies as a whole, but Sampson has a chance to make a pretty big statement in an uncertain running back room. With fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins still dealing with his legal situation, veteran Jerome Ford is the presumed top back for Cleveland.
Sampson, however, was drafted to have a pretty prominent role alongside Judkins. A great outing in the preseason could prove he's ready for more, and perhaps even supplant Ford as the lead back.
4) Julian Okwara, DE
It was interesting that in answering a question about the ongoing battle between Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire for the defensive end job opposite of Myles Garrett, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz highlighted the Browns' depth along the defensive line and mentioned Okwara as someone who was having a strong camp.
He's definitely been noticeable throughout the first few weeks of camp, and a strong preseason performance would help his case to make this roster at a position that is one of Cleveland's deepest.
5) Luke Floriea, WR
Floriea has been one of the biggest standouts during camp. As an undrafted free agent, the Kent State product is constantly working to prove people wrong, just to make the 53-man roster. He's very much a guy on the roster bubble when cutdown day comes.
Ultimately, Floriea is probably destined to end up on the practice squad. However, if his highlight reel continues in actual preseason games, the Browns may just have to reward him with a spot on the 53.