Steph Curry’s Heartfelt Zion Williamson Statement After Warriors-Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-108 to improve to 12-3 on the season, good enough for first place in the Western Conference. Warriors star Steph Curry had a quiet game, scoring 19 points, but he made some interesting postgame comments regarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.
Williamson is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season. The two-time all-star has only played six games this season, and his team is near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Curry knows a lot about injuries, as the superstar went through multiple ankle injuries early in his career.
"He (Zion) has been through a lot early in his career. Injuries happen, but you try to take a big-picture mentality, staying motivated and keeping your spirits right because rehab is tough."
Williamson has heard similar sentiments from those closest to him. Former Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon was recently at a Pelicans game, talking to the young star before tip-off. Weatherspoon built an undeniable bond with Williamson, and he said one of the messages she always imparted to him was to "keep your spirits up."
The star forward has had numerous issues staying healthy over his career. Since being drafted by the Pelicans, Williamson has played in less than 50% of possible games for New Orleans. Now, the former Duke standout is out, with no timetable for return, and the Pelicans must find a way to rebound this season before it's lost for good. The Pelicans travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Monday.
