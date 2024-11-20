Lakers’ LeBron James Announces He’s Stepping Away From Social Media
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a six-game winning streak and are only 1.5 games away from the top seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers are playing great basketball; however, L.A. superstar forward LeBron James shared some new information via his personal social media account.
James announced that he would be stepping away from social media. He shared via Twitter/X./
"And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care," James tweeted.
James' previous tweet was a screenshot of a tweet from Rich Kleiman.
Kleiman's tweet states, “With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of national sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes. We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings us together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only click bait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all and escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ and Bron show with the future of what this can and should all be.”
It's unclear how long James will be away from social media.
The decision to stave off social media comes after Dalton Knecht's career night against the Utah Jazz. After the game, James was asked about Knecht's performance, and James stated that he knew that Knecht was going to be a star player before the team even drafted him.
"I don't know. The same s**t I said last year," James said. "Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time. They say I lie about every f---ing thing. So what am I now? I've been said it. I watched him, I watched Tennessee a lot.
"I did not think he was going to fall to us. I thought it would be impossible. I have no idea how that happened but very grateful and very happy that he's here. I knew exactly what we was getting when he fell to 17."
James is known to avoid social media during the playoffs. Earlier in his career, specifically with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, he would do the same and focus on the task at hand.
This time around, it seems a bit more due to the toxicity social media can provide.
Jame is having a solid start to his 22nd NBA season, averaging 23.5 points in 35.3 minutes of action.
More Lakers: Dalton Knecht Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket After Career-High Night