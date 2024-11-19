Jerry Jones thinks Cowboys coaching situation is 'overblown' by outside noise
If this is all-in for the Dallas Cowboys, then this franchise needs to take another look at what the term all-in actually means. Yes, injuries have been highlighted this season, putting the Cowboys in a difficult situation. Monday night's loss to the Houston Texans saw the team lose even more talent with Zack Martin and Tyler Smith.
Still, this team was well beyond saving before Monday night. Usually, when a team is playing this poorly, the conversation turns to a coaching change. Many believe that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is on the chopping block. However, owner Jerry Jones doesn't see it that way.
Jones believes that McCarthy's demise as the head coach of the Cowboys is overblown, saying "“Yes I do. Yes I do. That’s overblown. That losing the team stuff, that’s so overblown."
MORE: Houston Texans ruthlessly troll Dallas Cowboys failures after MNF
Jones even went on to say, “Everybody is certainly disappointed. But that’s a big difference (from) not knowing you got to put the foot in front of the other and go.”
No matter what Jones actually believes, McCarthy does not have a contract after this season. Something tells me that if this team continues to move in the direction that it is, that McCarthy will not be back next season.
Jones is protecting his head coach, which should be respected. However, everyone in the front office and on that sideline knows that a change is coming sooner rather than later.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired