Takeaways from Warriors' Comeback Win Over Spurs

After 24 hours that felt like a crisis, the Golden State Warriors called on their three stars to get back on track.

They delivered.

The Warriors got great offense from Stephen Curry, great defense from Draymond Green and a little bit of everything from Jimmy Butler to beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-120 on Wednesday, coming back from a 16-point second-quarter deficit.

Here are three takeaways.

New Rotations Help Curry Find Rhythm

Curry came into Wednesday having shot under 50 percent in six consecutive games. It felt like a bunch of little things were preventing him from going nuclear. Things like a pass being thrown to him a second late, his teammates not quite being in the right spots, him not getting enough touches in the flow of the offense, etc.

It all changed Wednesday.

The starting lineup featuring Moses Moody and Will Richard created more space that allowed Curry to get two quick buckets to get going. Then Curry had a 10-point second quarter, scoring off assists from Richard and Al Horford.

But it was the third quarter in which he detonated.

Curry poured in 22 points, his NBA-record 43rd career 20-point quarter. It has to be said: This was the first third quarter Curry had played all season without Jonathan Kuminga, who missed the second half with a knee injury.

That doesn't feel like a coincidence. The ball moved better with Richard and Moody, and it just felt like there was more a teamwide emphasis on getting Curry the ball.

Curry finished with 46 points on 13-of-25 shooting.

GP2 Has His Best Game of the Season

Gary Payton II has struggled this season, and it was beginning to feel like he'd have no role on this team. One vintage fourth quarter later, and it's clear he's earned some more minutes.

Payton secured two offensive rebounds on one possession before finding Curry for a fourth-quarter three. He also had a cut after setting a pindown screen, and Green found him for a layup.

He finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and plus-nine in 15 minutes.

Moody Shows He Can Fill Third Scorer Role

The Warriors got 74 points from Curry and Butler, and yet it wouldn't have been enough without Moody knocking down five threes en route to 19 points.

Moody hasn't been asked to be a big scorer to this point in his career, but his dunk in the second quarter showed that he has some driving juice, and the three-point shot looks better than ever.

In the modern NBA, you need a third reliable scorer who averages 15-plus points per game. Moody can be that player if the Warriors commit to starting him and playing him 30-plus minutes.