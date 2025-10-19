The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Terence Crawford shows Packers loyalty in amazing Canelo-diss Green Bay jersey

The new super middleweight champion stood out on the sidelines in Arizona.

Matt Ryan

Boxing champion Terence Crawford.
Boxing champion Terence Crawford. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Terence Crawford is still celebrating his big super middleweight title win over Canelo Alvarez. So much so, he made the ultimate troll to Alvarez at the Green Bay Packers game with his jersey.

The 38-year-old became the first undisputed champion at three weight divisions when he upset Alvarez last month in Las Vegas.

Terence Crawfor
Sep 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (black/gold trunks) and Terence Crawford (black/red trunks) box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After the win, Crawford was celebrated at the Las Vegas Raiders game. The big football fan and the pride of Lincoln, Nebraska, even lead the Nebraska Cornhuskers out of the tunnel for a game where he also trolled Alvarez with his jersey on that day.

Crawford was back at a football game on Sunday with the Packers traveling to the Arizona Cardinals. While he was all class after the fight like giving Alvarez his belts back, the Packers fan Crawford made sure to let Alvarez and everyone know he’s 42-0 in his career with it on the back of his jersey.

Craword is a humble guy. He fought Alvarez for the legacy and not nearly the money compared to what the Mexican superstar made. He even flew coach out to Las Vegas and drives a shockingly cheap car.

It’s great to see the boxing legend still enjoying his win and getting out to an NFL game. While he hasn’t said what’s next, he deserves to celebrate the past for all his accomplishments.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

