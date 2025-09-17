The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Terence Crawford spotted flying lousy coach before Canelo life-changing win

Not many casual fans knew who Terence Crawford was before his career-defining Netflix "Fight of the Century" win vs. Canelo Alvarez.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 14, 2025; Terence Crawford is all smiles after defeating Canelo in Netflix's "Fight of the Century."
Sept. 14, 2025; Terence Crawford is all smiles after defeating Canelo in Netflix's "Fight of the Century." / IMAGO / Hoganphotos

It's hard to believe that Terence Crawford was flying coach before his life-changing win.

But we have photo evidence that was indeed the case before the Omaha legend took down Mexico's hero, and one of the most popular fighters in the history of boxing, Canelo Alvarez, with the added exposure on hyperdrive of the Netflix firehose to capture the WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight belts in the "Fight of the Century."

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford stare each other down at the final press conference for Netflix's "fight of the century." / IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Actor Zahn McClarnon, most known for his roles on "Fargo," "Longmire," and "Dark Winds," posted on Instagram a selfie of the two of them together. Well, not together technically, since they were seated across the aisle, both in steerage class like the rest of us schlubs.

Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford at the final press conference before he faces off with Canelo Álvarez in a supefight on Saturday, September 13. / IMAGO / Hoganphotos

"Let’s go champ!," the 58-year-old actor wrote. "Straight out of Omaha! ☝🏼." McClarnon posted the day of the fight. Little did he know that his words would be prophetic, as Crawford, 37, went up two weight classes to upset Canelo, 35, in a fight where he claims he only got paid $10 million compared to Canelo's reported $100-$150 million take, to remain undefeated in his storied career.

It's unclear when this photo was taken, but it's safe to assume that with the paydays Crawford will demand moving forward, the 13-time major world titles holder and four-time WBO "Fighter of the Year" will now have the option to splurge on a private jet.

Or better yet, he'll have "His Excellency" Turki Alalshikh now spot him with one wherever he wants to go, especially if the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority wants a rematch.

Terence Crawford, Alindra Person
Feb. 2, 2023; Terence Crawford with girlfriend Alindra Person at the premiere of the motion picture "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / Future Image

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

