Terence Crawford spotted flying lousy coach before Canelo life-changing win
It's hard to believe that Terence Crawford was flying coach before his life-changing win.
But we have photo evidence that was indeed the case before the Omaha legend took down Mexico's hero, and one of the most popular fighters in the history of boxing, Canelo Alvarez, with the added exposure on hyperdrive of the Netflix firehose to capture the WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight belts in the "Fight of the Century."
Actor Zahn McClarnon, most known for his roles on "Fargo," "Longmire," and "Dark Winds," posted on Instagram a selfie of the two of them together. Well, not together technically, since they were seated across the aisle, both in steerage class like the rest of us schlubs.
"Let’s go champ!," the 58-year-old actor wrote. "Straight out of Omaha! ☝🏼." McClarnon posted the day of the fight. Little did he know that his words would be prophetic, as Crawford, 37, went up two weight classes to upset Canelo, 35, in a fight where he claims he only got paid $10 million compared to Canelo's reported $100-$150 million take, to remain undefeated in his storied career.
It's unclear when this photo was taken, but it's safe to assume that with the paydays Crawford will demand moving forward, the 13-time major world titles holder and four-time WBO "Fighter of the Year" will now have the option to splurge on a private jet.
Or better yet, he'll have "His Excellency" Turki Alalshikh now spot him with one wherever he wants to go, especially if the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority wants a rematch.
