Vanessa Bryant posts powerful message as a ‘proud Mexican American’
As the images, videos, testimonies, and news across the country centered around immigration roll in, Mexican American Vanessa Bryant put out a powerful statement on Thursday night.
The widow of Kobe Bryant and her three daughters live in Southern California where civil unrest and protests have ignited over ICE raids and deportations. Vanessa is from Los Angeles where almost half of the Los Angeles County population is Hispanic, and over the past six days and counting protesters have taken to the street to demonstrate both peacefully and not against President Trump’s immigration policies that have led to mass deportations.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant drops tribute to husband Kobe with epic Lakers photo
43-year-old Vanessa is not only just a diehard Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers fan as she just posted an adorable family photo from a game, but she truly loves her city. When the wildfires broke out and ravaged Southern California in January, Vanessa put out a tearjerking note and then worked on charitable donations to those in need including handing out Kobe Nike sneakers through her Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation even just opened a new basketball court in East Los Angeles for the community.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of daughter Natalia with dad Kobe at USC
While she’s been in New York City with her daughters, all this has been going on back home. Vanessa spoke up and used her voice as the powerful Latina woman she is. She wrote, “As a Latina, a proud Mexican American, and above all, a human being, my heart breaks for the families being torn apart. No matter where we come from, no matter how we got here, we all deserve to be treated with humanity and respect. 🇺🇸❤️🇲🇽”
Those are some powerful and touching words from Vanessa Bryant.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities