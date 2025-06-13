The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts powerful message as a ‘proud Mexican American’

The widow of Kobe Bryant is from Los Angeles where protests continue over immigration.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As the images, videos, testimonies, and news across the country centered around immigration roll in, Mexican American Vanessa Bryant put out a powerful statement on Thursday night.

The widow of Kobe Bryant and her three daughters live in Southern California where civil unrest and protests have ignited over ICE raids and deportations. Vanessa is from Los Angeles where almost half of the Los Angeles County population is Hispanic, and over the past six days and counting protesters have taken to the street to demonstrate both peacefully and not against President Trump’s immigration policies that have led to mass deportations.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant drops tribute to husband Kobe with epic Lakers photo

Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

43-year-old Vanessa is not only just a diehard Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers fan as she just posted an adorable family photo from a game, but she truly loves her city. When the wildfires broke out and ravaged Southern California in January, Vanessa put out a tearjerking note and then worked on charitable donations to those in need including handing out Kobe Nike sneakers through her Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation even just opened a new basketball court in East Los Angeles for the community.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of daughter Natalia with dad Kobe at USC

While she’s been in New York City with her daughters, all this has been going on back home. Vanessa spoke up and used her voice as the powerful Latina woman she is. She wrote, “As a Latina, a proud Mexican American, and above all, a human being, my heart breaks for the families being torn apart. No matter where we come from, no matter how we got here, we all deserve to be treated with humanity and respect. 🇺🇸❤️🇲🇽”

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Those are some powerful and touching words from Vanessa Bryant.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News