Vanessa Bryant touts Russell Wilson’s one-word inspiration in Giants gear

The good friend of the New York quarterback and his wife Ciara shows her support for him.

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant is very close with Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. The widow of Kobe Bryant made sure to tout Wilson’s inspirational New York Giants post.

The Bryants are family with the quarterback and his recording artist wife. We’ve seen Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Natalia posing with Ciara at a swanky Beverly Hills party, and then Vanessa and Ciara going for a besties rollercoaster ride at Disneyland as seen in their fun photo below.

Ciara recently posted the sweetest picture of Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri in matching fits for her 6th birthday. That’s how close they are.

Vanessa even posted a picture with her “brother” Russell Wilson while she was in a wacky fit. She also gifted him some special Grinch Kobe cleats during the holidays for the end of football season in an elite box.

Wilson posted on Instagram in his Giants gear with one word: “Gratitude.” Vanessa would repost it on her account as well, showing her bond with the QB.

Wilson isn’t the only New York connection for Vanessa either as she roots for New York Liberty friend Sabrina Ionescu and just took the whole family to a game where they sat courtside next to Coco Gauff.

Will she show up and watch a Giants game?

