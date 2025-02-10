Viral Eagles fan Anne Hathaway was die-hard Giants fan in unearthed 2015 interview
Everyone loves a winner. That includes celebrities- or probably, especially celebrities.
During the Philadelphia Eagles shocking blowout Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, the FOX Sports broadcast did the prerequisite segment of showing all of the major celebrities, in addition to sad Taylor Swift, and the camera eventually cut to Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway.
Eagles fans did a double take, because while Bradley Cooper, who introduced the team in the Superdome with his surprise diehard Philly fan guest, 8-year-old Declan LeBaron, has been a staple A-lister throughout the years in owner Jeffrey Lurie's suite, along with fellow actors like Miles Teller, Rob McElhenney, and MLB star Mike Trout, the 42-year-old "Devil Wears Prada" star has never been in that company. At least not that publicly.
Cut to Hathaway giddy with excitement in a kelly green green sweater draped over her shoulders on a clip that went viral from the game.
The Brooklyn native and her older son, Jonathan, 8, are definitely New York Knicks fans as the pair went viral last November when forward OG Anunoby almost crashed into them in their courtside seats.
Well, in a unearthed interview on the "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, Hathaway pledged allegiance to the New York Giants when Fallon talked smack about their season at the time.
“You know what this season reminds me of,” she said 9 years ago. “This season reminds me of the 2007 season when we started 0-2 and wound up with a ring. It is one you Eli [Manning], on you! Take it home buddy. We're just adding a little drama to the season.”
The Giants did not win that season, but Eli always has bragging rights over Tom Brady, besting him and the New England Patriots twice.
It's not a great look for Hathaway from a fan's perspective. The Eagles and Giants are bitter NFC East rivals. Their collective fan-bases despise each other.
Hathaway does have Philly roots. Her grandfather was a famed radio personality in Philadelphia, known as the “the morning mayor,” and her parents went to college at Philadelphia's La Salle University.
So maybe she followed the Saquon Barkley exodus down south.
You can watch the traitorous proof below.
