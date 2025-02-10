The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Viral Eagles fan Anne Hathaway was die-hard Giants fan in unearthed 2015 interview

Most Philadelphia Eagles fans were surprised to see the Oscar-winning actress rooting for the Birds. That's because she used to bleed New York Giants blue.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / VCG
Everyone loves a winner. That includes celebrities- or probably, especially celebrities.

During the Philadelphia Eagles shocking blowout Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, the FOX Sports broadcast did the prerequisite segment of showing all of the major celebrities, in addition to sad Taylor Swift, and the camera eventually cut to Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway.

Eagles fans did a double take, because while Bradley Cooper, who introduced the team in the Superdome with his surprise diehard Philly fan guest, 8-year-old Declan LeBaron, has been a staple A-lister throughout the years in owner Jeffrey Lurie's suite, along with fellow actors like Miles Teller, Rob McElhenney, and MLB star Mike Trout, the 42-year-old "Devil Wears Prada" star has never been in that company. At least not that publicly.

Cut to Hathaway giddy with excitement in a kelly green green sweater draped over her shoulders on a clip that went viral from the game.

The Brooklyn native and her older son, Jonathan, 8, are definitely New York Knicks fans as the pair went viral last November when forward OG Anunoby almost crashed into them in their courtside seats.

Well, in a unearthed interview on the "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, Hathaway pledged allegiance to the New York Giants when Fallon talked smack about their season at the time.

“You know what this season reminds me of,” she said 9 years ago. “This season reminds me of the 2007 season when we started 0-2 and wound up with a ring. It is one you Eli [Manning], on you! Take it home buddy. We're just adding a little drama to the season.”

Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley, Saquon Jr. Barkley
Feb 9, 2025: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley with his kids, Jada (right) and Saquon Jr. (left) / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants did not win that season, but Eli always has bragging rights over Tom Brady, besting him and the New England Patriots twice.

It's not a great look for Hathaway from a fan's perspective. The Eagles and Giants are bitter NFC East rivals. Their collective fan-bases despise each other.

Hathaway does have Philly roots. Her grandfather was a famed radio personality in Philadelphia, known as the “the morning mayor,” and her parents went to college at Philadelphia's La Salle University.

Saquon Barkley, Anna Congdon, Jada Barkley, Saquon Jr. Barkley
Feb 9, 2025: Saquon Barkley with his fiancée Anna Congdon and their two kids, Jada and Saquon Jr. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So maybe she followed the Saquon Barkley exodus down south.

You can watch the traitorous proof below.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

