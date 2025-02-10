Jeffrey Lurie Gives Crucial Kellen Moore Update After Super Bowl Win
Nick Sirianni implored Kellen Moore to stay in Philadelphia after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, but it sounds like his efforts will be in vain.
Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports caught up with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie after his team dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a convincing Super Bowl victory. During their conversation, Epstein asked Lurie whether he expected to lose Moore to the Saints, who reportedly have targeted the Eagles offensive coordinator as the top candidate for their head coaching vacancy.
“I do,” Lurie told Epstein. “Unfortunately, we're gonna have to wish him the very best with New Orleans. Very smart coach who was able to adapt our offense week to week (as) needed to win games.”
Well, that settles that. Lurie's update shouldn't come as a surprise, considering multiple Sunday reports, including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter, revealed the Saints would hire Moore in the near future.
As for New Orleans' coordinator openings, multiple reports indicate Brandon Staley and Jon Gruden are names to keep an eye on. Eagles assistant Christian Parker and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach George Edwards also have been identified as potential staffers under Moore.
