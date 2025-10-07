Joe Flacco becomes centerpiece of one of the most rare trades in NFL history
Until today, the Cleveland Browns had never executed a trade with their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, since rejoining the NFL in 1999. Former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is now poised to suit up for his third AFC North team since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.
The 41-year-old veteran was at the center of one of the rarest trades in NFL history: a quarterback-focused intra-division deal.
The Browns and Bengals have now completed just the third such trade this century. The previous two occurred in April 2010, when the Philadelphia Eagles traded Donovan McNabb to Washington, and in April 2001, when the New England Patriots sent Drew Bledsoe to the Buffalo Bills.
Flacco now has a chance to make NFL history. When he starts his first game for the Bengals, he’ll become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start for the Ravens, Browns, and Bengals. He’ll also join Jeff Driskel as one of only two quarterbacks to have started for both the Browns and Bengals during that era.
In the Browns' unofficial Week Six depth chart, rookie Shedeur Sanders is listed as the backup to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Sanders had spent the first five weeks of the season serving as Cleveland’s emergency third-string quarterback.
Another name to keep an eye on is Bailey Zappe. The 2022 fourth-round pick is currently on the Browns' practice squad and could potentially fill Sanders' previous role. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury.
Although Joe Flacco had become a fan favorite after leading the Browns to the playoffs during his 2023 stint, his performance through four games this season quickly eroded that status. BIGPLAY Sports Network’s Nick Pedone viewed Flacco’s departure as a positive step for the team.
“It was a step in the right direction because of how bad Joe Flacco was and how hamstrung the Browns offensive operation was,” Pedone said of Gabriel taking over under center during the Browns’ Week Five loss to the Vikings.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals hope Flacco will be ready to start against Green Bay this week. If he’s up to speed by game day, Flacco could take the field against the Packers for the second time in just three weeks.
With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still sidelined and no clear timetable for his return, there's now a possibility that Joe Flacco could once again start against the Cleveland Browns in the teams’ regular-season finale.