Livvy Dunne, sister Julz link with Katy Perry at Mardis Gras concert
It was quite the weekend for LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne, who was living it up during Mardis Gras Weekend in New Orleans.
Livvy served as the Grand Marshal of the Endymion Extravaganza 2025 with a concert headlined by Katy Perry and Train wrapping up the night at the Caesars Superdome, which hosted this year's Super Bowl.
As expected, Livvy was serving some incredible looks throughout the weekend, with her sister Julz and her mother matching the Mardi Gras glam in a stunning green dress.
When it came time to enjoy the concert, Livvy and Julz received the VIP treatment. They both shared their own backstage photos linking up with Katy Perry after she put on a show.
Now that the Mardi Gras celebrations are in the books, Livvy will get back to rehabbing her nagging injury that has kept her off of the mats. Livvy is currently recovering from a knee injury that has required her to sit out of competition since January 24 in a loss to Arkansas.
Up next for Livvy and the Tigers is an SEC showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at the PMAC in Baton Rouge on Friday, March 7, as the season winds down. LSU will finish off the regular season with meetings against Auburn on Friday, March 14, and the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, March 22.
