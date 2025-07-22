Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha still madly in love proven in a single photo
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have been together since teenagers and married since 2011. They look like newlyweds still madly in love in the latest photos of them together.
The 37-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife, 35, have been spending his offseason together and with family.
We’ve seen them taking in a Benson Boone concert where she crushed him in a cowboy top, and then on the beach together with a shirtless Steph flexing.
They’ve also taken adorable family photos together this summer with their four kids Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Cai, 1. Ayesha shared one where Riley is almost as tall as her NBA dad now, and another where Cai looks exactly like Steph.
Speaking of Riley, Ayesha and Steph went into super-parents mode and got into the Super Mario Bros. theme at Universal Studios Hollywood to celebrate her birthday this past weekend.
In Ayesha’s lastest photos, though, she showed off her launch party for her new skincare products for Sweet July where their daughters attended, but Steph was there swooning over his wife. He even put on the lip gloss.
One photo she shared, however, shows just how madly in love they still are with each other.
The look she’s giving him say it all, and he’s giving it right back.
How sweet that after all these years they are still so in love.
