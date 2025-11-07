Azzi Fudd’s dramatic new look is liked by Paige Bueckers with relationship unclear
It seems like just yesterday Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were the toast of the WNBA All-Star weekend where they hard launched their relationship. After radio silence during Bueckers’ 24th birthday, speculation they are no longer together has flooded social media. Bueckers did, however, like Fudd’s dramatic new look post on Friday regardless of their status.
Fudd and the defending national champion UConn Huskies women’s basketball team opened the season with a big win over a ranked Louisville Cardinals squad. Bueckers was there in the crowd rooting on her former teammates as Fudd dropped 20 points.
Before the season started, Fudd went viral with her “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” phone case, and the two were seen holding hands at one of Bueckers’ Dallas Wings game, followed by this touching moment as Azzi helped Paige get ready for the All-Star Game orange carpet.
For over a month after all that the two didn’t interact much as Bueckers’ took a tropical girls trip without Fudd. They did do a TikTok dance after receiving their national championship rings.
Now, Fudd posted her new professional photos where she wrote, “Too good not to be in the feed.”
On that post, Bueckers liked it.
It doesn’t mean they are together or not, but they are still following each other and friends at the very least. It may not be the fairytale story we all hoped for, though.
