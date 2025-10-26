Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd do TikTok dance flexing UConn championship rings
So you're saying there's a chance?
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers had not been seen together lately, and after a noticeably absent omission of Fudd from Bueckers' birthday post on October 20, many fans were wondering if they were still together.
Not that it's any of our business anyway, but it became one of the biggest storylines off the court over the summer when the two UConn Huskies superstars hard launched their relationship in June when Fudd showed off a "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend" phone case.
RELATED: Why Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark comparison is completely overblown
Regardless of their relationship status, the two UConn superstars, with the three-time All American Bueckers having now gone on to become the WNBA Rookie of the Year for the Dallas Wings, and Fudd looking to establish herself without her former backcourt buddy, came back to celebrate last season's national championship by getting their iced-out rings on Thursday night.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd unveils dramatic new look at NYFW rocking eye-catching fit
With an action packed sports Saturday, many fans missed Fudd posting a TikTok dance of her, Paige Buckets, and Huskies standout guard KK Arnold flexing the championship rings.
As always, the pair and Arnold had fun grooving together, and as fans of the both Fudd and Bueckers know, TikTok dances are a usual occurrence on their social media handles.
Bueckers and Fudd were also seen together on the Gordon Ramsay reality show "Hell's Kitchen" recently, and the WNBA All-Star seems to be enjoying her offseason, including an epic girls trip with her Wings teammates in the Caribbean.
The Wings also brought in a new head coach, Jose Fernandez, who has a longstanding relationship with UConn legend Geno Auriemma after coaching at the University of South Florida for 25 years.
Fudd, who was the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, is looking to go back-to-back at UConn and has said this is the healthiest she's been since getting to Storrs, and also shared how much Bueckers meant to her from a leadership perspective while they played together.
As far as the bling, the rings were designed by Fudd, Bueckers, and teammate Caroline Ducharme, with "vibes" written on the bottom, which was a special touch by Bueckers, who says the team "went off of straight vibes."
Much like the "vibes" of the rings, which have 12 stones to represent the 12 national titles, it's nice to see the good vibes Fudd and Bueckers together.
