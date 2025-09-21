A'ja Wilson Receives WNBA MVP Trophy From Boyfriend Bam Adebayo in Sweet Moment
A'ja Wilson made WNBA history on Sunday when she was named the MVP for the fourth time in her career. She is the only player in league history to win the award four times.
Shortly after the news came out, the WNBA posted a video of the Aces star receiving her MVP trophy back on Friday. While WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was at the Las Vegas facility to give Wilson her trophy and a congratulatory speech, another special guest actually handed Wilson the trophy: her boyfriend and Heat star Bam Adebayo.
Wilson couldn't help but shed some tears as Engelbert highlighted her 2025 season in front of her teammates and loved ones. It was a very sweet moment between the powerhouse basketball couple.
It was a moment Wilson, Adebayo and the Aces team will surely never forget.
Wilson made history throughout the WNBA season, too. She was already named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Lynx star Alanna Smith. Additionally, the Aces center became the first player to average 20 points and 10 rebounds in multiple seasons as she has now done so the past two years. Her 13 30-point games marks the most in a single WNBA season, too.