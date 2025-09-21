The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled by UCF football after UNC loss

The Knights football social media account has some fun at the expense of the 73-year-old coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was not a good day for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road against the Central Florida Knights. After the game, the team’s social media used the 34-9 victory to troll the 73-year-old coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

UNC is now 2-2 on the season with wins over far inferior opponents, and now two blowout losses. The six-time Super Bowl champion coach with the New England Patriots is having a rough introduction into college football.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game

Bill Belichic
Belichick and the Tar Heels suffered another defeat on Saturday. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While it was a bad game for Belichick and the Tar Heels, Hudson gave him a pep talk before the game while crushing a miniskirt and boots combo. She then met him in the tunnel after the game as the coach looked dejected leaving the field.

To pour more salt in the defeat wound, UCF posted this graphic.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s facial expressions during UNC loss say it all

It’s depicting the “W” with the mascot doing hands and feet yoga on the beach like he’s Belichick and Hudson who did just that and went viral during spring break.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

It’s not the first time Hudson has been trolled by opposing fans when she was dissed by the Charlotte 49ers fans on the jumbo screen during the game.

It looks like it could be a long season for Belichick and Hudson given how the first month of the season has gone.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships