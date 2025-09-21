Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled by UCF football after UNC loss
It was not a good day for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road against the Central Florida Knights. After the game, the team’s social media used the 34-9 victory to troll the 73-year-old coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
UNC is now 2-2 on the season with wins over far inferior opponents, and now two blowout losses. The six-time Super Bowl champion coach with the New England Patriots is having a rough introduction into college football.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game
While it was a bad game for Belichick and the Tar Heels, Hudson gave him a pep talk before the game while crushing a miniskirt and boots combo. She then met him in the tunnel after the game as the coach looked dejected leaving the field.
To pour more salt in the defeat wound, UCF posted this graphic.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s facial expressions during UNC loss say it all
It’s depicting the “W” with the mascot doing hands and feet yoga on the beach like he’s Belichick and Hudson who did just that and went viral during spring break.
It’s not the first time Hudson has been trolled by opposing fans when she was dissed by the Charlotte 49ers fans on the jumbo screen during the game.
It looks like it could be a long season for Belichick and Hudson given how the first month of the season has gone.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career