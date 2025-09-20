Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson meets dejected coach in tunnel after UNC loss
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson gave him a pep talk before the game wearing a stunning miniskirt and boots fit. After the coach had another rough loss as the North Carolina Tar Heels fell 34-9 at the Central Florida Knights, she waited for the dejected-looking coach in the tunnel to support him.
The 73-year-old coach’s first college football season after 24 seasons and six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots is off to a rocky start. Hudson has been more talked about than his coaching it seems.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game
In the offseason, the couple went viral as the former college cheerleader and beauty queen did some yoga on spring break on Belichick’s hands and feet on the beach. They’d also have viral moments like these:
Hudson started the season turning heads for the first game in some sparkly Tar Heels-blue pants, and then had an awkward moment at his press conference.
After she was spotted on the sidelines before Saturday’s game vs. UCF, Hudson was then waiting for Belichick as he walked off the field with his head down.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled with jumbo-screen diss at UNC game
It looks it could be a long season for Belichick and UNC, and it looks like the headlines will be dominated by Hudson and not the team’s play on the field.
Belichick and UNC have a week off before hosting the Clemson Tigers where no doubt Hudson will be front and center again.
