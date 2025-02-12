Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling being adorable glam squad hairdresser
Brittany Mahomes had a bad past week. Getting some adorable mom-daughter time will help her recover.
Nothing seemed to go right for the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after she got to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX. First, she had a fun day planned for the kids at the aquarium, but son Bronze, 2, wasn’t enjoying it. Then on Super Sunday, a pregame picture with daughter Sterling, 3, didn’t go as planned. Then, of course, was the game itself where Patrick and the Cheifs had a horrible day vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the dream of a three-peat died.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' best Super Bowl moment was adorable Brittany, kids pregame one
Brittany has since returned home and gotten comfort from a friend’s emotional note, and was “crying” over another’s kind words. But what will really cheer her up is an adorable moment with daughter Sterling helping to do her hair.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Brittany asks in the short video she posted on her Instagram Stories, “Are you doing my hair?” Then she exclaims, “Wow, you’re doing a good job!”
With football over, mom and dad can spend time with their third child, baby Golden Raye, who was born on January 12. These special moments with their kids will definitely help ease the sting of the Super Bowl.
