Patrick Mahomes’ mom has sweet old-school selfie for daughter Sterling’s birthday
It’s been a really tough time recently for the Mahomes family. It’s good to see them celebrating something positive with daughter Sterling’s birthday.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not only lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles not even two weeks ago, but shortly after his grandfather Randy died at the age of 78. With all that heartbreak, being able to celebrate a big birthday was no doubt needed to lift everyone’s spirits.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Patrick with his new haircut, and Brittany Mahomes back from her girls trip where she found her “happy” place sunbathing in a pink bikini, celebrated Sterling’s big day as a family. Brittany even showed off Sterling’s full-diva prep going on.
Patrick’s mom Randi had her own adorable moment with Sterling while taking an old-school polaroid selfie that Patrick re-posted on Instagram.
Those are the moments the family will treasure forever.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes moved to tears from emotional note to her and Patrick as parents
Sterling, who had a tough time taking a photo at the Super Bowl, certainly wasn’t shy here.
She loves to play with little brother Bronze, 2, and share her toys as captured by Brittany in a cute video.
While her new sister Golden Raye wasn’t the name Sterling wanted, she’s a proud big sister who is now 4 years old. Happy birthday to Sterling Mahomes.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock