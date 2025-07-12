$4M Miami QB Carson Beck flexes yacht-life shirtless beside bikini-clad sister, mom
Carson Beck is now less than two months away from taking the field for the Miami Hurricanes. He’s taking the time beforehand and enjoying his $4 million NIL deal with his sister Kylie Beck and mom Tracy on a yacht.
Carson, 23, transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to Miami where he then had a very public breakup with Hurricanes basketball player and influencer Hanna Cavinder who even did a “cheating” diss on TikTok. Through it all, his sister has been by his side on social media and had an emotional post defending her brother.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks Georgia bikini despite both leaving school
Kylie, 19, was a Georgia cheerleader who went viral for her poses with Cavinder on game day and in a crop-top Hurricanes jersey reppin’ the Cavinder Twins, but she too left the school after positing an heartfelt note that she was headed home to Florida where they are from.
They’ve moved on from Cavinder and Carson resurfaced after a social media hiatus showing off his golf skills and his good health after being injured for Georgia.
A couple of months later, Kylie now posted a bikini boat trip out in Miami with her brother.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses on iconic Dallas Cowboys star in Georgia red
Kylie would also show a photo with mom and Carson where she wrote, “Fam. 🫶🏻“ on it.
That’s the way to do summer. When you get a $4 million NIL deal, that’s how you can do it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’