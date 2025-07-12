The Athlete Lifestyle logo

$4M Miami QB Carson Beck flexes yacht-life shirtless beside bikini-clad sister, mom

The Hurricanes star is enjoying the Florida summer like a millionaire with family out on a boat.

Then-Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts.
Then-Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts.

Carson Beck is now less than two months away from taking the field for the Miami Hurricanes. He’s taking the time beforehand and enjoying his $4 million NIL deal with his sister Kylie Beck and mom Tracy on a yacht.

Carson, 23, transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to Miami where he then had a very public breakup with Hurricanes basketball player and influencer Hanna Cavinder who even did a “cheating” diss on TikTok. Through it all, his sister has been by his side on social media and had an emotional post defending her brother.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks Georgia bikini despite both leaving school

Kylie, 19, was a Georgia cheerleader who went viral for her poses with Cavinder on game day and in a crop-top Hurricanes jersey reppin’ the Cavinder Twins, but she too left the school after positing an heartfelt note that she was headed home to Florida where they are from.

Tracy Beck, Carson Beck, Kylie Beck
Tracy Beck, Carson Beck, Kylie Beck

They’ve moved on from Cavinder and Carson resurfaced after a social media hiatus showing off his golf skills and his good health after being injured for Georgia.

A couple of months later, Kylie now posted a bikini boat trip out in Miami with her brother.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses on iconic Dallas Cowboys star in Georgia red

Carson and Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram
Kylie Beck and Carson Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

Kylie would also show a photo with mom and Carson where she wrote, “Fam. 🫶🏻“ on it.

Kylie Beck, Carson Beck, Tracy Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

That’s the way to do summer. When you get a $4 million NIL deal, that’s how you can do it.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

