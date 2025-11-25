Jared Goff Had Such a Classy Message for Jameis Winston After Lions' Win Over Giants
Jameis Winston was unable to lead the Giants to a win over the Lions last Sunday but he still had everyone in awe with his performance in the game, and rightfully so—he threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass.
One of those people who loved what they saw from Winston happened to be Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was able to rally Detroit to a field goal in the last minute of the fourth quarter that forced overtime and then the Lions went on to win it with a 69-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs.
The NFL shared a video on Tuesday that showed players across the league reacting live to Winston's plays while playing in their own games last Sunday. At the end of the video Goff is seen sharing a nice moment with Winston in which he told the former No. 1 pick how much he loved watching him play.
"I’m so freaking impressed by you, man," Goff said to Winston. "Way to go. Stay in there."
Here's that video:
Winston had quite a day against the Lions. It all started with his electric pregame speech that went viral:
Winston then kicked off the scoring with a sweet 39-yard touchdown pass on a flea flicker:
He later did it all on his touchdown catch as he broke a tackle before running into the end zone.
Winston has started the last two games for the Giants and while he hasn't been able to lead them to a victory, he has played some pretty exciting football.
Next up for the Giants is a matchup with Drake Maye and the Patriots this Monday night.