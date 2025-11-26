Packers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Can Detroit Get Revenge?)
The Detroit Lions are looking for revenge after a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers to open the season.
The Lions have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games, while the Packers have won two straight after losing two straight.
The oddsmakers have the Lions as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 13 matchup.
Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-108)
- Lions -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Packers: +120
- Lions: -142
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The line has moved just a half point since the odds opened for this one. The Lions went from -3 to -2.5, while the total is still at 48.5
Can the Lions get revenge on the Packers?
Packers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Thanksgiving Day slate of games will begin with a classic NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Not only is this a battle between two longtime rivals, but it also has huge implications for the NFC North race.
I'm surprised to see the total in this game is set at this high a number. Usually, these high totals are reserved for games that include two elite offenses and two average-at-best defenses, when in reality, the two defenses in this game are just as good as the offenses. The Lions' defense ranks sixth in DVOA, and the Packers' defense ranks ninth. The Packers have also allowed the second fewest yards per play at 4.6, and the Lions are ninth at 5.1. Green Bay also has the fifth-best scoring defense in the NFL, allowing only 18.4 points per game.
This total is a couple of points too high in my opinion, give me the UNDER.
Pick: Packers/Lions UNDER 49.5 (-110) via FanDuel
There were only 40 points in the Week 1 meeting and we could see a sleepy start on a short week, so going with the under makes sense. But who will come out on top?
I’ll go with the Lions to get the job done at home. They’re 4-1-0 at home this season while the Packers are 3-1-1. They’ve also won six of the last eight meetings.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 20
