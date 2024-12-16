Ciara, Russell Wilson’s kids adorably all sack mom on plane to Steelers game
While it was a rough day at the office for dad Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers, mom Ciara had her hands full as well on the plane with all four of her kids.
Ciara, 39, made the trip to Philly to watch her husband Wilson, 36, and the team play the Philadelphia Eagles in a huge matchup after she missed the Christmas party where the quarterback posted the most adorable family photos. Ciara was at a Kim Kardashian event in New York where she posed for some epic photos with some serious icons.
The whole family came decked in Steelers gear like Ciara’s next-level boots, football purse, and retro Starter jacket look that was the clear winner on the day as Pittsburgh fell, 27-13, on the road. While on the plane there, Ciara posted on her Instagram a cute short video of all her kids sacking her at once.
Ciara captioned her fit post, “Grateful 🖤💛.” That’s so adorable. Win Harrison, 4, on top looks so proud of himself, too.
Wilson was only technically sacked twice himself on Sunday, so mom may have taken more of a beating.
Even baby Amora Princess was having fun.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess who just turned 1. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The kids have become staples at games, adorably rocking Steelers gear, while Future and Ciara danced to GlorRilla after a big win.
While there was no victory dancing on Sunday, there was at least some fun plane sacking of mom.
