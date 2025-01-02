Ciara flexes 2025 pink furry stunner before Russell Wilson’s big Steelers game
Ciara crushed 2024 and already started out 2025 on fire with her latest look.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson wowed last year with her queen bee gold fit that upstaged the his first game, and made him joke about having baby No. 5 with her “lioness” look. She even dropped the teddy lingerie for his 36th birthday, and forgot her pants before a big game.
The 39-year-old and the couple’s kids have been dad’s No. 1 fan at games with mom’s head-to-toe Steelers look and their adorable Pittsburgh Wilson jerseys. The family also won at home in their amazing Christmas photo with everyone in all black.
RELATED: Ciara adorably does TikTok dance with kids on slopes before Steelers-Bengals game
As the calendar hit 2025, Wilson shared a heartwarming memory post looking back at the year that Ciara gushed over. Ciara then dropped her first fit of the year on New Year’s Day with a stunning pink top with the furry hat and miniskirt, and an elite caption: “Foot on the gas all 2025 💨.”
RELATED: Steelers QB Russell Wilson, son Win, all smiles in sweet Sunday selfie
She even threw in the Cybertruck there. 2025 is already off to a good start for Ciara.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Wilson and the Steelers hope it’s a good start for them as well with a big game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday as they jockey for playoff seeding. Ciara will no doubt be bringing another stunning look to that one with her foot firmly on the gas.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing