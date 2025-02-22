Connor McDavid shares sweet pic with wife, family after 4 Nations win
It took overtime heroics from Connor McDavid for Team Canada to emerge from the 4 Nations Face-Off Final with a big win over Team USA at the TD Garden in Boston.
McDavid was named the Player of the Game for the final after his game-winner in the instant classic.
After the game, McDavid got to soak in the moment and celebrate with his family and friends, including wife Lauren McDavid who was cheering him on every step of the way during the tournament.
McDavid took to social media before rejoining the Edmonton Oilers to continue the NHL regular season and shared some special moments from his 4 Nations celebration.
"Oh Canada! That was fun," McDavid wrote. "Thank you Montreal and Boston!"
Lauren commented on the photos, "So proud."
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
Talk about ending a tournament on a high note. Now, McDavid will return to the Oilers and look to keep his momentum going.
The Oilers waste no time and get right back to action on Saturday afternoon on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers. The puck will drop at the Wells Fargo Center at 1:00 p.m. ET.
