Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals entire MNF fit looking tiny beside Patriots star QB
The New England Patriots are an NFL best 11-2 after defeating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Drake Maye led the way, and then had a special moment with his wife Ann Michael Maye where she rocked her game-day fit.
After 282 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-15 victory over the Giants, Maye now has thrown for 3412 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann turns heads in workout fit selfie before Patriots MNF game
He now has a bye week he can spend with Ann Michael, who was a hit on Monday as well with her white furry coat posing with the other WAGs.
Before the game she rocked game-day pajamas, and then baked some Patriots-themed chocolate chip cookies. After the game she looked as good as those cookies posing with Drake in a sweet moment. She wrote on Instagram, “Kicking off December the only way we know how 👏👏”.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann shares her ‘Super Bowl’ that Patriots fans will adore
The 6-foot-4 QB makes his wife look tiny standing beside him.
Ann Michael has been a hit all season with her fit game as Drake has balled out in his second year. We’ve seen her in head-to-toe New England blue, and an all-red Patriots stunner.
She also a hit on social media with 1.9 million followers on her TikTok where she’s been inundated with fans commenting on her cooking videos.
Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
The Patriots next play on December 14 at home vs. the Buffalo Bills where no doubt Ann Michael will show up and show out again as she always does.
