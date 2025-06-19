NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart is Where He Wanted to Be
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart hasn't taken an official snap at the NFL level just yet. Still, he has already become the young and beaming embodiment of confidence that any fan of the franchise is surely going to love when he takes the field on Sundays.
Dart, who was taken at the No. 25 overall pick after the Giants traded up the first round to get him, has not been shy in embracing the Big City, getting in front of the cameras and microphones to speak about his new opportunity with the Giants and letting the game's biggest market feel his presence immediately.
During a recent trip with his fellow Giants rookies to Yankee Stadium to watch the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox, Dart was invited into the booth to speak with the team of Michael Kay and Yankees legends David Cone and Paul O'Neill about his first couple months with another located just across the Hudson River in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
As one would expect, the 22-year-old Ole Miss product spoke glowingly about what it meant to be chosen by the Giants, who had to ship off multiple picks, including No. 34, to move up with the Houston Texans to secure their hopeful future signal caller, and let it be known that is fully ready to embrace the challenge of playing in the pros.
"I was hoping they would [take me], but how it all played out, this was the place I wanted to be,” he said.
“I felt it like, through my [top 30] visits, the whole draft process, the relationships I had developed with the coaching staff and the whole organization, it was kind of just special, and being able to play for these coaches, this organization and this city is truly a blessing."
Dart was then quickly asked if the prospects of being the next quarterback to eventually represent the Giants franchise in one of the toughest sports markets phased him in any way, to which he gave an emphatic response: "No, absolutely not."
While he is still a ways off from truly experiencing that first taste of heated NFL competition and the passion of the Giants fanbase at MetLife Stadium on a Sunday afternoon, Dart shared how he has already gotten an early introduction to some of the elements he is bound to be tested by as a young quarterback who will have to play with an arrow on his shoulder pads.
This spring, Dart has had the opportunity to begin his acclimation to the professional game. Things haven’t always been perfect for him, but it’s fair to say he’s put together more good tape than bad in his first practices with his new team.
Dart is currently the No. 3 guy on the depth chart, with the plan being for him to serve a redshirt-style season while he undergoes his development with head coach and quarterback guru Brian Daboll.
Yet, some people believe it won't be long before the youngster starts to make a push for the starting job during the regular season, if not before the opening kickoff in September.
There is no doubt that since his playing days with the Rebels, where he shattered school records and captured the awe of the Giants brass, Dart has been an uber-competitive player with the confidence to step up the plate and could make that quick case for reps to command the offense to greater heights in 2025 and beyond.
Dart also understands the pressure-filled dynamic that exists in the quarterback room ahead of an all-important campaign for the entire team but states he is in a very good position to take his time to grow behind a group of players who've gone through the grind of being a starting option before and have a greater bank of knowledge on how to turn their talents into wins for the team.
He is going to take his time doing just that as his rookie season draws closer to presenting the best version of himself no matter his role and when his name is ultimately called up to assume the reins for which he was drafted.
"I think that when you come into a situation like this, first of all, I'm in a super special position to be able to learn from guys like Russ (Wilson), Jameis (Winston), and Tommy (DeVito), guys who have competed at the highest level," Dart said.
"Russ winning the Super Bowl, and, you know, to kind of pick their brains every day has been awesome for me, especially for how young I am. However, I believe my current focus is to continually develop myself each day and do everything possible to improve the team, ultimately striving to win. I can't stand losing, and I'm going to do whatever it takes to not let that happen. So, whatever my role is, I'm going to play the best way that I can."