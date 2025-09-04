Josh Allen is unbelievably unnoticed with wife Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen is one of the most recognizable faces in American sports, and even more than ever after marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld. The Buffalo Bills superstar, though, talked about just how much of a celebrity she is internationally vs. him.
Allen, 29, and the 28 year old Steinfeld have been together since 2023, and just tied the knot in a lavish wedding in California, followed by a private honeymoon in Hawaii where a smitten Allen shared some photos.
While it’s hard for the couple to remain private whether it’s just a low-key date night, or out holding hands, or just enjoying cocktails, Allen recalls a time when she was clearly the star and no one cared about him being there. The QB went on the Fitz & Whit podcast with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth and talked about going to Europe’s with Steinfeld and “nobody over there knows who I am.”
While Allen is about to embark on his 8th season since being drafted by the Bills in 2018, Steinfeld’s new movie Asteroid featuring another NFL star in it debuted at the Venice Film Festival.
Allen certainly will be recognized when he takes the field in Buffalo on September 7 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Steinfeld, meanwhile, will do her best to blend in with Bills Mafia.
