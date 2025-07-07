The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld causes stir in provocative Paris glittery gown without Josh Allen

The actress and wife of the Buffalo Bills quarterback attends a major fashion event and steals the show.

Matt Ryan

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, California.
Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / Featureflash

Hailee Steinfeld left the beaches of Southern California for Paris, France, where she stepped out in a stunning gown for the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Show.

The actress just got married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the end of May in an extravagant wedding in California where she wowed with several dresses on the day designed in fact by Tamara Ralph.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in on of her looks on her wedding day. / Josh Allen/Instagram

After a Hawiian honeymoon where a smitten Allen shared the first pictures of his trip with his new wife, the couple was seen holding hands and stepping out in Calabasas, California, near where Steinfeld has her $8 million Encino home.

Over the 4th of July weekend, Steinfeld posted in her USA fit on the beach enjoying one of her signature Angel Margarita cocktails, and then followed it up with an eye-catching “sunkissed” orange furry bikini post.

From there is was off to Paris for the big show on July 7 where the 28-year-old Steinfeld caused a stir in a provocative dress once again designed by Tamara Ralph.

She looks simply amazing in that gown.

Meanwhile, Allen will be starting Bills training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.

Steinfeld can soon ditch the red carpet and runway stunners for some Bills gear.

Hailee Steinfeld
Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

