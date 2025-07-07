Hailee Steinfeld causes stir in provocative Paris glittery gown without Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld left the beaches of Southern California for Paris, France, where she stepped out in a stunning gown for the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Show.
The actress just got married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the end of May in an extravagant wedding in California where she wowed with several dresses on the day designed in fact by Tamara Ralph.
After a Hawiian honeymoon where a smitten Allen shared the first pictures of his trip with his new wife, the couple was seen holding hands and stepping out in Calabasas, California, near where Steinfeld has her $8 million Encino home.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in burgundy dress with husband Josh Allen at friend’s party
Over the 4th of July weekend, Steinfeld posted in her USA fit on the beach enjoying one of her signature Angel Margarita cocktails, and then followed it up with an eye-catching “sunkissed” orange furry bikini post.
From there is was off to Paris for the big show on July 7 where the 28-year-old Steinfeld caused a stir in a provocative dress once again designed by Tamara Ralph.
RELATED: New photo shows off Hailee Steinfeld's VIP status at concert without Josh Allen
She looks simply amazing in that gown.
Meanwhile, Allen will be starting Bills training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.
Steinfeld can soon ditch the red carpet and runway stunners for some Bills gear.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit