Josh Allen stars in wife Hailee Steinfeld's special anniversary video
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld delivered one of the most highly-anticipated celebrity weddings of the offseason, tying the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in May.
During the season premiere of HBO's "Hard Knocks," featuring the Bills for the first time in franchise history, "Yeah, that was the best night of my life honestly,”Allen said of his wedding day. "And my wife’s life I think. That’s what she says.”
While Allen is working hard to prepare for the 2025 NFL season, he will not play during the Bills' preseason opener against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9.
Steinfeld is also busy, taking meetings in New York City and showing off her workout photos in last week's issue of Beau Society.
While Allen and Steinfeld are still newlyweds, the actress celebrated a different special anniversary on August 8.
Hailee Steinfeld Shares Rare, Intimate Moments With Josh Allen To Celebrate The Past Year
The Oscar-nominated actress delivered a special issue of Beau Society on Friday as she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her newsletter.
While Allen has made a few appearances in Beau Society, she shared interviews with the MVP after he proposed and post-wedding, Steinfeld included a few rare, intimate snapshots of her husband in her anniversary video.
She posted a clip of Allen golfing and her view of the Bills star at Highmark Stadium warming up before a game. Allen appears to know exactly where Steinfeld is sitting and gives her a quick wave from the field.
Steinfeld also showed herself bundling up and braving the snowy Buffalo weather while supporting the Bills in a red scarf and matching hat. Allen quickly gave the Instagram video a like.
