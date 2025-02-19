The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld brutally crushes Bills' AFC East rivals

The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen burns the other three teams on the division.

Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hailee Steinfeld has been embraced by Bills Mafia and the city of Buffalo. They’ll love her latest comments about the AFC East.

The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named “Queen” of Buffalo in a viral billboard and it was acknowledged in Allen’s MVP speech just how much she means to him. She, too, grew to love the city and it’s football fans going Bills Mafia at games, posing with a fan at a local Wegmans, and taking a picture with some young Bills fans. After the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Steinfeld had some heartfelt words for the city and its fans.

Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, makes her favorite team clear. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld goes topless with dramatic hairdo in daring magazine photos

While Allen was winning this season on the field, Steinfeld was in MVP form as well with her fits for games and team events like her custom Josh Allen jacket, and her ab-teasing midriff look for the game in Los Angeles, and her fire-red dress at the Christmas party.

Steinfeld answered some questions for an interview with one being: Name the four teams in the AFC East division. Her answer will be sure to fire up Bills Mafia: “You got the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills’ three sons,” she said.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld reveals ‘happy place’ location where Josh Allen proposed

Burn. Take that New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets — the other teams in the division.

Hailee Steinfeld
Jan, 12, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld (in red) at Highmark Stadium during the playoffs. / @haileewatson/Instagram

Steinfeld knows how to play to the crowd and she’s got an MVP husband who no doubt is loving that answer.

