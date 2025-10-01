Josh Allen, wife Hailee Steinfeld pose together with Bills legend Andre Reed
The Buffalo Bills are 4-0 and looking like a team that has the best chance to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s teams. The main reason for that is MVP quarterback Josh Allen who is playing like he could win the award two seasons in a row. His wife Hailee Steinfeld is right there by his side and seen in a new photo Bills Mafia will love to see.
The actress Steinfeld and the QB got married at the end of May in a lavish wedding in Southern California with a next-level cake and this amazing photo of the happy couple.
”The Queen of Buffalo” Steinfeld has been spotted rooting on her man this season at games including the season opener where she was seen hugging Allen’s mom in joy after the comeback vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and blowing a kiss with other Bills WAGs at another win.
Now, Steinfeld and Allen were seen in a picture posted by Bills Hall of Fame wife receiver Andre Reed all together. Reed wrote, “Mafia we on a roll.”
The 61-year-old Reed is now the commissioner of the new Entertainment Football League, and he’s producing a docuseries on Bills Mafia.
The Bills are on a roll, especially with Allen who is winning on and off the field with Steinfeld by his side. Bills Mafia hopes Allen can do what the 90s teams couldn’t do four times: make it to the Super Bowl and win.
The season continues Sunday at home vs. the New England Patriots.
